Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, and PNG prices today: This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude standing at $104.6 per barrel after falling over 3% in the previous session.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 8:15 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 12): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 12: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, with Brent crude standing at $104.6 per barrel after falling over 3% in the previous session. Crude oil prices remained volatile after an escalation of the West Asia conflict triggered fears of supply disruptions and raised concerns that the war could drag on.

Advertisement

MUST READ: US-Iran fighting: Crude hits four-month high above $108 as prolonged conflict sparks supply fears

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

Advertisement

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on September 10

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Govt looks to diversify

To cut subsidy expenditure, the government has approved an incentive scheme for city gas distributors to increase domestic PNG connections from September 1, 2026. States and Union Territories have been asked to provide district-level administrative support to speed up the shift from LPG to piped gas. At the same time, India is turning more sharply to the United States for LPG and LNG supplies amid disruption in West Asia.

Advertisement

US-Iran war update

The volatility in oil prices comes after Saudi Arabia on Friday shut down a major pipeline after it was attacked by drones and Iran-backed Houthis captured the Perim Island, a strategic volcanic island located in the middle of the Bab-al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy called the shutdown "a precautionary measure."  The Saudi Foreign Ministry attributed the attack to several drones that originated in Iraq. In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom said it would not respond to the assault to give the Iraqi government “an opportunity to take the necessary measures.” The Iraqi government condemned the attack and ordered an investigation.

ALSO READ: India paid 29% more for cooking gas after Hormuz strikes: Report

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has offered significant intelligence and targeting support to Saudi Arabia but does not plan on launching direct military attacks against the Iran-backed Houthis, ABC News reported, citing officials. The development came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman spoke with US President Donald Trump twice on Thursday, according to an official.

The Saudi leader sought direct military intervention from the US but didn't indicate that it was absolutely critical at this time, the official said.

Advertisement

"The United States is focused on protecting our core national security interests -- such as ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea -- while empowering our regional partners to take the lead in managing and resolving regional security challenges,” a senior Trump administration official told ABC News. "We are in continuous dialogue with Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen Government regarding regional stability.”

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 8:15 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more