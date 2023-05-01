Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection day 3: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer mints Rs 150 cr worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office: Jayam Ravi and Trisha-starrer magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 or PS2 has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office within just three days of theatrical release.

The development was confirmed by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a tweet. Bala tweeted: “Ponniyin Selvan 2 has crossed Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 3 days… (sic)”. The film also had a great opening in North America as it made over $3 million or around Rs 24 crore in just three days, according to production house Lyca Productions.

Domestically, the Mani Ratnam directorial set the box office on fire as it is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by today. Ponniyin Selvan 2 collected Rs 24 crore on its opening day, Rs 26.2 crore on its second day, and Rs 29.14 crore on its third day. The film is likely to mint approximately Rs 21 crore on its first Monday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

A lion’s share of PS2’s India box office collections so far is coming from Tamil Nadu where it raked in Rs 18.52 crore on its first day, Rs 20.26 crore on its second day, and Rs 29.14 crore on its third day. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said the film has managed to beat Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu in terms of opening day business.

He wrote in a tweet: “Good opening day for Ponniyin Selvan 2 at the Tamil Nadu box office. Movie takes second best opening of the year in the state by beating Varisu. Thunivu still holds the first place for 2023”.

Good opening day for #PonniyinSelvan2 at the TN BO.



Movie takes SECOND best opening of the year in the state by BEATING #Varisu.#Thunivu still holds the FIRST place for 2023. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 28, 2023

Jointly backed by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The second part of the film takes off from where the first part concluded. The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jayaram in significant roles. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

The film also marks the second collaboration between Aishwarya Rai and Vikram after the 2010 film Raavan, also directed by Mani Ratnam.

Also read: ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ Twitter review: Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram steal the show, say movie lovers

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus earns Rs 32 crore in India

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 vs Agent Twitter review: Mani Ratnam's movie towers over Akhil-starrer, say netizens

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam's film enters Rs 100 crore club worldwide