'Pushpa 2: The Rule' worldwide box office collection day 5: Allu Arjun's latest film crosses ₹875 crore, tops Stree 2's lifetime biz

With this, the film is now on course to become the fastest ₹1,000 crore film in the history of Indian cinema.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule has has set a new record at the global box office. The film has gone past the ₹875 crore gross mark globally within just 5 days of its release. 

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹282.91 crore on its day 1, ₹134,63 crore on its day 2, ₹159.27 crore on its day 3, ₹204.52 crore on its day 4, and ₹101.35 crore on its day 5. The film's total worldwide box office collection stands at ₹882.68 crore as of its first Monday. 

With this, the film is now on course to become the fastest ₹1,000 crore film in the history of Indian cinema, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. 

Pushpa 2: The Rule has now crossed the lifetime worldwide earnings of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led horror comedy Stree 2. Stree 2 made a total of ₹857.15 crore during its 13-week-long run at the global box office. 

The latest Allu Arjun film is now eyeing the lifetime worldwide collections of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan (₹1,055 crore), Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer Jawan (₹1,160 crore), and SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR (₹1,230 crore). 

Meanwhile, the film is all set to cross the $10 million mark at the North American box office. As of its first 5 days, the film has raked in over $9.7 million in North America, as per overseas distributor Prathyangira Cinemas. 

At the India box office, Pushpa 2 has crossed the lifetime box office earnings of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal. The film raked in ₹10.65 crore from its preview shows, ₹164.25 crore on its day 1, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, ₹141.05 crore on its day 4, and around ₹64.1 crore on its day 5. 

With this, Pushpa 2's total India earnings as of its first Monday stack up at ₹593.1 crore. Animal, on the other hand, raked in a total of ₹553.87 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office. 

Published on: Dec 10, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
