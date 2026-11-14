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'Ramayana' box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film tops ₹1,100 crore worldwide, eyes Jawan's lifetime biz

'Ramayana' box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film tops ₹1,100 crore worldwide, eyes Jawan's lifetime biz

Ramayana collection: Going by the box office trends, the film will be able to achieve the feat soon. Here's how the film has fared so far and whether it is likely to see a boost in its collections on the second weekend

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 8:27 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film tops ₹1,100 crore worldwide, eyes Jawan's lifetime bizBox Office Update: After having crossed the lifetime business done by Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Pathaan, Ramayana is now eyeing the collections of Jawan.

Ramayana box office: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer epic film Ramayana: Part 1 has had the cash registers ringing ever since it hit the silver screens across India and globally. As of its ninth day, the film has crossed the ₹1,100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

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After having crossed the lifetime business done by Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Pathaan, Ramayana is now eyeing the collections of Jawan. Going by the box office trends, the film will be able to achieve the feat soon. Here's how the film has fared so far and whether it is likely to see a boost in its collections on the second weekend

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Ramayana collection day 9

As of its second Friday, the film has maintained its box office momentum. The film made ₹564.60 crore in terms of its net domestic earnings as of its first week and went onto mint ₹47.85 crore on its ninth day, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. With this, Ramayana: Part 1 made a total of ₹612.50 crore in terms of its net domestic earnings (₹732.30 crore gross).

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Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹473.25 crore whereas its Kannada version raked in ₹51.95 crore. The film's Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions minted ₹40.65 crore, ₹24.90 crore, and ₹21.70 crore, respectively.

It further raked in ₹378.50 crore at the overseas box office, taking its total worldwide collection to ₹1,110.70 crore.

DO CHECKOUT | 'Ramayana' box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic crosses ₹1,000 crore globally; trails behind 'Kalki', 'Pathaan'

Ramayana breaches Pathaan's business, eyes Jawan's lifetime business 

With this, the film has breached the lifetime business of Pathaan, the 2023 commercial potboiler featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan made ₹1,055 crore during its lifetime run at the worldwide box office.

At this rate, the film is set to cross the lifetime earnings of Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, soon. Jawan raked in a total of ₹1,160 crore during its lifetime box office haul globally.

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Ramayana collections to see further boost on weekend

The film is likely to see a further rise in its collections on the second weekend at the India box office. For its second Saturday shows, the film sold 11.43 lakh tickets (9.73 lakh minus block seats) across 24,535 shows worth ₹38.19 crore (₹32.17 crore minus block seats), as per Sacnilk.

Among states, Karnataka is the top state on day 10, with ₹6.28 crore gross (₹5.73 crore minus block seats). Other states that have contributed significantly to the film's advance bookings are Maharashtra (₹6.07 crore), Delhi (₹4.86 crore), Kerala (₹3.59 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹3.03 crore), and Telangana (₹2.07 crore).

Among cities, Bengaluru is the top contributor on day 10, with ₹5.02 crore gross (₹4.58 crore minus block seats). Other cities that have contributed a lion's share to the film's ticket sales are National Capital Region (₹4.86 crore), Mumbai (₹3.76 crore), Hyderabad (₹1.75 crore), Chennai (₹1.51 crore), and Pune (₹1.26 crore).

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Published on: Nov 14, 2026 8:27 AM IST
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