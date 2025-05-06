'Retro' box office collection day 5: Suriya's latest film sees 58% drop on Monday, Nani's 'HIT: The Third Case' dents BO run

Tamil actor Suriya's latest film Retro has had a decent hold at the domestic box office ever since its release. Despite raking in solid numbers on the weekend, the film saw a drastic fall in its daily collections on its first Monday.

Retro raked in ₹19.25 crore on its opening day, ₹7.75 crore on its first Friday, ₹8 crore on its first Saturday, ₹8.15 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹3.35 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film made ₹46.50 crore as of Monday and is likely to cross ₹50 crore on Tuesday at the Indian box office. Of this, Retro made ₹41.99 crore from its Tamil shows and ₹4.36 crore from its Telugu shows, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's Tamil shows logged an overall occupancy of 22.54 per cent, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 26.95 per cent. Retro's Telugu shows recorded an overall 13.36 per cent occupancy on its fifth day, with the film's afternoon shows logging the highest occupancy at 14.69 per cent.

At the worldwide box office, the film raked in ₹73.5 crore within the first 5 days of release. Of this, the film made around ₹50.9 crore in terms of its India gross collections and ₹22.6 crore from the overseas markets.

Nani's latest film HIT: The Third Case has affected the box office run of Retro. Within the first 5 days of its release, HIT: The Third Case crossed the ₹50 crore mark and settled at ₹56.30 crore at the Indian box office.

Of this, the film's Telugu version made ₹53.36 crore, whereas its Tamil version and Hindi version made ₹1.06 crore and ₹1.1 crore, respectively. HIT: The Third Case's Kannada and Malayalam versions made ₹0.19 crore and ₹0.46 crore, respectively.

At the worldwide box office, HIT: The Third Case has minted ₹82.6 crore as of its first Monday.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is centred around a gangster who tries to avoid violence and lead a peaceful life after making a promise to his wife. Retro marks the first collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

Besides Suriya, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Nassar, and Joju George in significant roles. Shriya Saran also features in a special cameo appearance in the film.

Retro released in theatres worldwide along with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Nani's HIT: The Third Case.