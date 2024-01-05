'Salaar' box office collection day 14: Prabhas’ blockbuster continues strong run; nears Rs 400 cr in India

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire box office day 14: Prabhas’ latest blockbuster has continued its strong run for 14 days straight – no mean feat, considering it collided with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and left it far behind in terms of collections. Salaar and Dunki helped Indian cinema close 2023 on a high note, with Prabhas’ movie becoming one of the highest-grossers of the year. Again, this is no mean feat considering the string of big grossers 2023 had seen.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Hasan, the film is moving steadily towards Rs 400 crore in India. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar is expected to have made Rs 4.50 crore on Thursday, taking the overall India collection of Rs 378 crore.

Prabhas’ Salaar made Rs 308 crore in its first week alone, and then topped it off with Rs 9.62 crore on its second Friday, and Rs 12.55 crore on the subsequent Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday, Rs 16.60 crore on Monday, Rs 6.45 crore on Tuesday and Rs 5.18 crore on Wednesday.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Salaar entered Rs 650 crore box office collection worldwide on the 13th day.

Salaar has performed well across the country, with good occupancy in regions like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow and Hyderabad, when it comes to its Hindi version. Its Telugu version performed well in Chennai, Warrangal, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, with its Malayalam version performing well in Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Kochi. Its Tamil version saw good occupancy in Chennai, Madurai, Kochi, Vellore and Pondicherry. The Kannada version performed well in Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shivamogga and Manipal.

Salaar, the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. It revolves around the lives of two friends who turn foes, owing to their circumstances.

