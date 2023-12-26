'Salaar' worldwide box office collection: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 450 crore in 4 days, cruising towards Rs 500 crore

'Salaar' worldwide collection day 4: Prabhas' latest film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has set the cash registers ringing ever since it released in theatres worldwide. The commercial actioner, directed by Prashanth Neel, has crossed Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office within just 4 days of its release. Salaar made Rs 176.52 crore on its opening day, Rs 101.39 crore on its second day, Rs 95.24 crore on its third day and Rs 76.91 crore on its fourth day.

With this, the Prashanth Neel-directorial has made a total of Rs 450.06 crore globally. Salaar is now on course to become the sixth Indian film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in 2023 after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Salaar WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹450 cr mark in just 4 days. The film is on course to become the sixth ₹500 cr club entrant of the year after #Jailer, #Pathaan, #Jawan, #Animal and #Gadar2.



Day 1 - ₹ 176.52 cr

Day 2 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/hwDwfocuSa — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 26, 2023

Salaar has also struck gold at the overseas box office as the film is estimated to have made Rs 80.01 crore in its first weekend. Of this, the film made Rs 46.56 crore from North America, Rs 9.73 crore from the UAE, Rs 7.24 crore from other Gulf countries, Rs 4.17 crore from the UK and Ireland, Rs 4.90 crore from Australia, Rs 1.18 crore from Singapore, Rs 41.30 lakh from New Zealand and Rs 5.82 crore from Europe and other markets.

At the domestic box office, the film crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone as of Monday. Salaar made Rs 90.70 crore on its first day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day and Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day. With this, the film raked in a total of Rs 255.40 crore at the India box office.

Out of this, Salaar's Telugu version made Rs 163.10 crore, Hindi version raked in Rs 68.20 crore and the Tamil version minted Rs 12.05 crore respectively. The film's Malayalam and Kannada versions raked in Rs 8.15 crore and Rs 3.90 crore respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film has now set its sight on the Rs 300 crore mark at the India box office.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar focuses on two friends who turn arch-rivals due to unforeseen circumstances. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu and Easwari Rao in significant roles. The movie was released in theatres on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Also Read: 'Salaar' box office collection day 4: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 250 crore in India on Christmas footfall