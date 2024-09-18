'Stree 2' box office collection day 34: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film becomes highest Hindi grosser, crosses Jawan's India biz

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has kept the cash registers ringing since the first day of its theatrical release in India. The film's box office run has taken trade pundits by surprise and its next stop now is the Rs 600 crore club of movies.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film minted Rs 55.40 crore on its opening day and Rs 204 crore in its opening weekend. The film further mopped up Rs 307.80 crore in its week 1, Rs 145.80 crore in its week 2, Rs 72.83 crore in its week 3, and Rs 37.75 crore in its week 4.

Following stellar four weeks at the domestic box office, Stree 2 raked in Rs 3.60 crore on its fifth Friday, Rs 5.55 crore on its fifth Saturday, Rs 6.85 crore on its fifth Sunday, Rs 3.17 crore on its fifth Monday, and Rs 2.65 crore on its fifth Tuesday.

With this, the film's total India box office currently stands at Rs 586 crore. Stree 2 has outperformed Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster commercial actioner Jawan's Hindi version. The lifetime India box office collection of Jawan's Hindi version is Rs 583.21 crore.

At the worldwide box office, Stree 2 has raked in a total of Rs 826.15 crore. Commenting on the film's impeccable box office run, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "Stree 2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of Jawan [Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 crore club."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree. The film focuses on ladies tailor Vicky and his group of friends including a mysterious girl who fight against all odds to free the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's horror.

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles. The film released in theatres on Independence Day 2024 along with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa.