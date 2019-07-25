Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hrithik Roshan's film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide

Super 30 box office collection: The box office collection of Super 30 is in the same range as its previous last-two days. The collections have almost remained flat in the last two days with record earnings of Rs 3.60 crore and Rs 3. 34 crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively. Overall, the film has raked in Rs 107.52 crore in last 12 days and is eyeing Rs. 113 crore box office target by the end of the second week, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. Worldwide, film Super 30 has crossed Rs 150 crore mark by taking a total to Rs 156.74 crore.

The film is facing stiff competition from Disney's animated drama The Lion King, which is performing much better than Super 30 at the domestic market. The Lion King has minted Rs 69.67 crore in just six days in India. Super 30 will further face Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall hai ya and Arjun Kapoor's Arjun Patiala-the films are set to release on July 26-at the box office.

Super 30 film is based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar who is known for his initiative 'Super 30' which teaches economically backward kids for the IIT entrance exams free of cost. The film's inspirational content has drawn plaudits from a lot of politicians has been exempted from GST in Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi government announced that Super-30 will be tax-free in the national capital. The movie has already secured the tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. "Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie 'Super 30', so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.



Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie Super 30, so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi (2/3)#Super30 @iHrithik @teacheranand Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019 Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan thanked the Delhi government for its decision. "Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia Ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi (sic)," he said on Twitter. Thanks a lot to Delhi Education minister @msisodia ji for the kind gesture to make #Super30 film tax-free in Delhi. It was a pleasure visiting a government school in #Delhi with you.@ihrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom @Shibasishsarkar @super30film https://t.co/EdypeG3GsS Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 24, 2019

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

