‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Vivek Agnihotri-directorial paces towards Rs 250 cr 

Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar-starrer The Kashmir Files has maintained a steady pace at the box office ever since the release of RRR. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial raked in a total of Rs 234.03 crore as on Tuesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film raked in Rs 2.75 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.10 crore on Monday, Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.60 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.50 crore on Friday.

Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files [Week 3] Friday Rs 4.50 crore; Saturday Rs 7.60 crore; Sunday Rs 8.75 crore; Monday Rs 3.10 crore; Tuesday Rs 2.75 crore. Total: Rs 234.03 crore. India business. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

The Kashmir Files is now facing strict competition from SS Rajamouli's RRR. The Rajamouli directorial has become the fastest entrant to the Rs 100 cr-club in 2022, overtaking The Kashmir Files as well as Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files encapsulates the brutal human sufferings endured by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which led to their exodus from the valley in 1990. The film has been backed by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Tej Narayan Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar, Atul Srivastava and Prakash Belawadi in significant roles.

Also read: ‘RRR’ box office collection: Rajamouli's film overtakes Kashmir Files, Gangubai

Also read: ‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Film rakes in Rs 231.28 cr on Monday

Also read: ‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Movie races towards Rs 250 cr-mark