The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 4: Disney's movie 3rd Hollywood film to earn Rs 50 crore in first weekend

The Lion King has proven to be another big bet for Disney in India. It has joined a string of Disney movies to have set the box office on fire in India. The Lion King box office collection saw a 30 per cent drop from over the weekend but the earnings still clocked Rs 7.75 crore. The movie has made Rs 61.75 crore in four days in India. The Lion King is expected to make Rs 80 crore by the end of the week.

In fact, The Lion King's box office collection marked the third-highest opening weekend for any Hollywood movie. The other two are Avengers: Endgame with Rs 158.65 crore and Avengers: Infinity War with Rs 94.30 crore. It is the third Hollywood movie to make Rs 50 crore in the opening weekend.

The Lion King made Rs 11.06 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 19.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 24.54 crore on Sunday. The film is expected to see huge crowds on the coming weekend as well.

Disney's latest movie clocked its earnings even as it saw strong competition from Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, both of which are witnessing a fantastic run at the box office.

The Lion King tells the story of Simba, who is connived to leave the kingdom after Scar orchestrates the death of King Mufasa to usurp the throne. Simba is aided by his friends to return home and fight for what is rightfully his.

The film stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyonce. The Hindi version of The Lion King features the voice of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan as Mufasa and Simba.

