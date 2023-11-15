'Tiger 3' box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

'Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 is doing great at the domestic box office. The film is inching closer towards the Rs 150 crore mark. Tiger 3 made Rs 44.50 crore on its first day, Rs 59 crore on its second day and is estimated to have minted Rs 42.50 crore on its third day. With this, the film's total box office collection reached Rs 146 crore within three days of its release, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film saw a major growth in its numbers on day 2 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. "The film had underperformed in some circuits on day 1, but the extraordinary growth on day 2 has brought the film back on track," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

With this, Tiger 3 is among the Hindi movies that have seen the highest first three days box office collection. The film is only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Jawan and Pathaan made Rs 180.45 crore and Rs 161 crore respectively within the first three days of their release. KGF: Chapter 2, on the other hand, made Rs 143.64 crore within the first three days.

Meanwhile, the film has zoomed past the Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office within two days of its release. Tiger 3 made Rs 95.23 crore on its first day and Rs 88.16 crore on its second day, taking the film's collection to Rs 183.39 crore globally.

It is also Salman Khan's 17th film to enter the Rs 100 crore Hindi net club after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 110.94 crore), Dabangg 3 (Rs 146.23 crore), Bharat (Rs 212.03 crore), Race 3 (Rs 169.5 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore), Tubelight (Rs 119.26 crore), Sultan (Rs 300.45 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210.16 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore), Kick (Rs 231.85 crore), Jai Ho (Rs 117.2 crore), Dabangg 2 (Rs 155 crore), Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 198.78 crore), Bodyguard (Rs 148.52 crore), Ready (Rs 120.9 crore), and Dabangg (Rs 140.22 crore).

Meanwhile, the film logged an overall 33.54 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday, followed by Telugu (19.88 per cent occupancy) and Tamil (16.46 per cent occupancy) respectively. Key contributors to the film's occupancy were Lucknow, Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe of films after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Kumud Mishra, Riddhi Dogra and Vishal Jethwa in significant roles.

