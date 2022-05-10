Yash movie 'KGF Chapter 2' becomes first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea

Adding to its increasing list of box office records, Yash-starrer periodic action thriller film KGF Chapter 2 has become the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea's capital city Seoul. The film’s Kannada version was screened along with the Hindi version in the country. It is also the first film to be screened in South Korea post the coronavirus pandemic. The screening was attended by moviegoers from India, Nepal and Bangladesh among other countries.

'KGF Chapter 2' box office collection

The super hit Kannada film has raked in Rs 1154.8 crore worldwide in 25 days and is marching towards the Rs 1,200 crore club globally, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. In the Karnataka belt, KGF Chapter 2 has raked in RS 165 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “We often talk about how big AP/TL and Tamil Nadu market are; now it’s time to acknowledge Karnataka as well. KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 165 crore approx from Karnataka alone which is a humongous feat; this territory has tremendous potential like other south states.”

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹1150 cr milestone mark.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr

Total - ₹ 1154.80 cr



March BEGINS for ₹1200 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 9, 2022 We often talk about how big AP/TL & Tamil Nadu market are, now its time to acknowledge Karnataka as well. #KGFChpater2 grossed 165 cr appx from Karnataka Alone which is a humongous feat,this territory has tremendous potential like other south states. #KGF2 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 10, 2022

KGF 2’s business has beaten the lifetime business of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and is only next to SS Rajamouli’s epic action film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. While Dangal collected Rs 387.38 crore at the box office in its lifetime, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs 510.99 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office.

About KGF Chapter 2

KGF 2 deals with the rise and fall of Rocky Bhai (Yash), an orphan who becomes the king of a gold mine. This time, he is faced with bigger villains – Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon). The Prashanth Neel directed film has been bankrolled jointly by Hombale Films and Vijay Kiragandur and has released in five languages—Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also features Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Saran, Prakash Raj and Eswari Rao in supporting roles.

