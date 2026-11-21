"I would not miss next week for the world," Johnson told McAfee, reflecting on his evolution from Rocky Maivia to The People's Champ and The Final Boss. "All the iterations, man, of this character, who's always so close to my heart and still is because it's deep in my bones. It doesn't happen without the people."

Key storylines & Box Office impact

First appearance since 2025: Johnson has not appeared on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025, where he aligned with a heel-turning John Cena against Cody Rhodes.

Potential on-screen directions: Both John Cena and The Bloodline — featuring Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu in a WarGames match against 946 — are scheduled for the card, opening the door for unresolved storyline payoffs or early teases toward WrestleMania 43.

Backstage surprise & Ticket surge: According to reports from WrestleVotes, Johnson’s public announcement caught several staffers at WWE headquarters off guard. Following the news, ticket distribution at Daikin Park surged to nearly 30,000, putting the 40th edition of Survivor Series on pace for a sellout.

Reports indicate no match is confirmed yet and he is not widely expected to wrestle immediately, though his presence has sparked speculation around WarGames and the road to WrestleMania.

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WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place on November 29, 2026, at 4:30 AM IST (Saturday, November 28, 6:00 PM ET) at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, and will stream live on Netflix.