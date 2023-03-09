Satish Kaushik death: ‘Creative genius who won hearts,’ says PM Modi 

Satish Kaushik passes away: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik on the latter’s untimely demise. The Prime Minister said that Kaushik was a creative genius who won moviegoers’ hearts with his wonderful acting performances and directorial ventures.

PM Modi tweeted, “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Anurag Thakur also paid their heartfelt tributes to the maverick actor, known for his role as the cook Calendar in Mr India. Amit Shah said that Kaushik’s contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will be remembered forever.

Shah tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti.”

Anurag Thakur remembered the Mr India and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron actor as someone who “scripted some of the most memorable cinematic works of our time.” Thakur wrote, “Sh Satish Kaushik was an acclaimed actor and director who scripted some of the most memorable cinematic works of our time. He tickled fans with humour and his art will live on through his filmography. My condolences on his demise to his family and well wishers.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid his tributes to the late actor, saying that Satish Kaushik’s contribution to Indian cinema and brilliant performances shall always be remembered. The Rajasthan Chief Minister wrote, “Heartfelt condolences at the untimely demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik ji. His contribution to Indian cinema and his brilliant performances shall always be remembered. May his family and fans find strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

Heartfelt condolences at the untimely demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik ji. His contribution to Indian cinema and his brilliant performances shall always be remembered. May his family and fans find strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace." Satish Kaushik passed away after a fatal heart attack at the age of 66 in the early hours of Thursday. He is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and his 11-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik. Kaushik is known for his performance in films like Mr India (1987), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), and Soorma (2018).

