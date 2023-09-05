After Rajinikanth, ‘Kaavaalaa’ composer Anirudh Ravichander gets cheque, new Porsche for ‘Jailer’ box office success 

‘Jailer’ news: Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer is reigning supreme at the worldwide box office. Given the unprecedented success of the film, Sun Pictures head Kalanithi Maran gave Kaavaalaa composer Anirudh Ravichander a cheque of undisclosed amount and a brand new Porsche car. The developments were confirmed by Sun Pictures in a series of posts on X formerly Twitter.

Sharing a picture of Kalanithi Maran with Anirudh Ravichander, Sun Pictures wrote: "Mr Kalanithi Maran congratulated @anirudhofficial and handed over a cheque, celebrating the mammoth success of #Jailer #JailerSuccessCelebrations."

The official Sun Pictures handle also shared a 46-minute-long video featuring Anirudh Ravichander with Maran and wrote: “To celebrate the humongous Blockbuster #Jailer, Mr. Kalanithi Maran presented the key of a brand new Porsche car to @anirudhofficial”.

Before this, Maran had given Rajinikanth a share from the profits earned from the film along with a brand new BMW X7. He also gave a cheque to director Nelson Dilipkumar. Kalanithi Maran had also met Thalaivar at the latter’s Poes Garden residence and gave a cheque of undisclosed amount to the superstar as a token of appreciation for his hard work in the film. Kalanithi Maran had also given director Nelson Dilipkumar a cheque of undisclosed amount. Dilipkumar had also got a brand new Porsche.

The Rajinikanth-led action-thriller managed to reach Rs 637.79 crore at the worldwide box office as of Monday, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The film made Rs 450.80 crore in its first week, Rs 124.18 crore in its second week, Rs 47.05 crore in third week.

Jailer went onto make Rs 3.92 crore on day 1 of week four, Rs 3.11 crore on day 2 of week four, Rs 4.17 crore on day 3 of week four and Rs 4.56 crore on day 4 of week four, taking its total collections to Rs 637.79 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that Jailer is the all-time number one Kollywood movie in North America, Malaysia, and the UAE as of Monday.

The stellar box office collections have translated into profits worth at least Rs 150 crore for Sun Pictures. Made at a budget of Rs 200-220 crore, Jailer is estimated to have fetched Sun Pictures revenue of Rs 370-390 crore, industry insiders told Business Today. These numbers include pre-sale of all rights and the revenue overflow from the film’s higher collections.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer was released in theatres worldwide on August 10. The film focuses on Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who goes to extreme lengths to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who steals valuable artefacts from Hindu temples

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film features Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles. Jailer also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar in significant roles.

