BoycottJawan takes social media by storm! Know more about Udhayanidhi Stalin’s connect here  

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller Jawan’s theatrical release, a clarion call to boycott the film has taken social media platform X formerly known as Twitter by storm. Netizens are boycotting the film since its Tamil version has been distributed by Red Giant Movies, founded by DMK minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin. Stalin was recently in the headlines for his remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Jawan is slated to hit theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is centered on a vigilante who enlists the help of a group of women to fight against the wrongs of the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will feature in a special appearance in the film.

ABOUT RED GIANT MOVIES

Founded in 2008, Red Giant Movies is a film production and distribution company backed by actor and DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Headquartered in Chennai, Red Giant Movies has produced films such as Thalapathy Vijay’s Kuruvi (2008), Kamal Haasan’s Manmadhan Ambu (2010), and Suriya and Shruti Haasan-starrer 7aum Arivu.

Red Giant Movies received acclaim in 2010 when its distribution projects Vinnaithaandi, Varuvaayaa, Madrasapattinam, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, and Mynaa became commercial successes. In case of Mynaa, the film production and distribution company received huge praise for choosing to back a small budget film and helping market it as a bigger film.

Since the end of 2011, the production house has solely focused on producing films featuring Udhayanidhi Stalin. At present, Red Giant Movies is the leading production house in the Tamil film industry as movies such as Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Mani Ratnam-directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II.

The production house is also responsible for the distribution of the Tamil version of films like The Dark Knight Rises (2012), R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022), and Advait Chandan-directorial Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Red Giant Movies has also joined hands with Kamal Haasan’s production house Raj Kamal Films International (RKFI) for Ulaganayagan’s much anticipated film with Mani Ratnam.

WHY IS UDHAYANIDHI STALIN AT THE CENTRE OF A HORNET’S NEST?

Last week, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, had triggered a huge controversy when he linked Sanatana Dharma with diseases like ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue’ while calling for its eradication. Stalin junior had argued that Sanatana Dharma is based on caste system and discrimination.

“Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue, and corona,” Stalin had said. "Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against social justice and equality," the minister further noted.

Stalin’s remarks found support with Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. Priyank Kharge said that any religion that does not promote equality and ensure that one has the “dignity of being a human being” is not a religion according to him.

“Any religion that does not promote equality, does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion according to me. Any religion that does not treat you like a human is not a religion according to me. So it’s as good as a disease,” Priyank Kharge said.

Karti Chidambaram said that Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment was aimed at the caste hierarchy in society. Chidambaram added that when Stalin referred to the elimination of the elimination of caste hierarchy when he said we need to “eradicate Sanatana Dharma”.

Not only Priyank Kharge and Karti Chidambaram, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal backed Stalin’s statement, saying he spoke out against caste discrimination.

After this, BJP leader and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday wrote to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi seeking action against the DMK minister. “I have sent a letter to TN Governor seeking sanction to prosecute Stalin beta who on nepotism is a minister. Once more if he repeats deprecating Sanatana Dharma, I will work for dismissal of TN State Government. I proved in 1991 that India is a Union of States not a Federation,” Swamy wrote in a post on X.

