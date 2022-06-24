Chiranjeevi's much awaited 'Mega 154' release date announced

Film director K. S. Ravindra (Bobby) took to Twitter to announce the release date of much-awaited action film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela. According to makers, the movie, still unnamed, will hit theatres on Sankranthi 2023. The official title and teaser of the movie are expected to be out in a few months' time.

"Make way for OG Mass Monster, Box Office ka Gangster, one and only MEGASTAR 😎 #Mega154 filming begins soon! #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi Megastar @KChiruTweets @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial," he tweeted. Bobby's last movie was the multi-starrer Venky Mama (streaming on Zee5) which was released in 2019.

This time its going to be a MEGA festival!🤩



Make way for MASS MOOLA VIRAT for this Sankranthi 2023🌟



Can’t hold my eagerness to witness the MASS Euphoria of MY HERO @KChiruTweets garu on the big screens with my film #Mega154😊



Kaluddam Sankranthi ki😎#Mega154ForSankranthi 💥 pic.twitter.com/2tVoBxqvYm — Bobby (@dirbobby) June 24, 2022

In poster the Megastar can be seen holding an anchor and that too with the backdrop of rain. Releasing the poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Box office veta ku Langaru tayaaru #Mega154 Grand Worldwide Release in Cinemas this Sankranthi 2023 #Mega154ForSankranthi Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela @shrutzhaasan @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP". Mega 154 is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Pongal festival next year!







Ever since the announcement, social media pages and fans are trending with #mega154. The movie is reportedly expected to hit the screens on Sankranthi 2023. The movie as the poster displays is an action entertainer and the director

The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi. This will be for the first time that Shruti Haasan will star opposite him.

Last year in November, Mega 154 was launched in a grand way with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The makers had also unveiled the first look and it showed Chiranjeevi in a vintage avatar.

Also Read: BT MindRush: Bharat-NCAP should not be mandatory, says Maruti veteran RC Bhargava

Also Read: BT MindRush: India was the flavour at Davos, at WTO's Geneva meeting, says Piyush Goyal