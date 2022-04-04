Coke Studio Bangla releases its second song, Prarthona

Whether you are in tune with the latest developments of the music industry or not, it is highly unlikely that you do not have a favourite Coke Studio song. The experiment - as they call it - in fusion music has seen its highly successful and fan-favourite Coke Studio Pakistan with 14 seasons, and Coke Studio India with four seasons. The latest addition to the Coke Studio universe is Coke Studio Bangla, taking music aficionados in a journey in Bangladeshi music.

Coke Studio Bangla had been teasing audiences for a while now, before it released its first song Nasek Nasek a month ago. Two days ago it released its second song, Prarthona.

Momtaz Begum's rendition of 'Allah Megh De', part of Bengali folklore, is a call for the rains. The song has the usage of khartal, which is mainly used for hymns. Allah Megh De originated from Bangladesh's Chittagong region.

Coke Studio Bangla started this edition with the Hajong song, Nasek Nasek. Hajongs are part of the Bodo-Kachari group of tribes. Performed by Animes Roy and Pantho Kanai, Nasek Nasek was released in the month of International Mother Language Day. It is mixed with the folk ballad 'Dol Dol Doloni' by Abdul Latif.

Coke Studio Pakistan and India are known for bringing indie artists to the limelight, along with popular singers and musicians. Coke Studio Bangla is touted to be no different as it seeks to explore traditional Bangla music, and bring together musicians from diverse genres.

Before releasing Nasek Nasek, Coke Studio Bangla released the theme song for its Season 1, Ekla Cholo, sung by Arnob, Momtaz, Kona, Mizan, Bappa Mazumdar, Samina Chowdhury, Masha Islam, Animesh Roy, Sunidhi Nayak, Pantho Kanai, Boga Taleb, Rubayat Rehman, Adit, Ritu Raj.

Coke Studio Bangla Season 1 will have a total of 10 songs. The songs are available on the official Facebook page, YouTube channel and Spotify.

