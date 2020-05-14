Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: SRK's Doosra Keval to make comeback on Doordarshan

After Circus and Fauji, Doordarshan is bringing back another iconic show featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role. Doordarshan took to Twitter that the 1989 television show Doosra Keval will be back on Doordarshan soon.

In this show, SRK plays the role of Keval, a village boy who goes to town for further studies but never comes back as he dies while trying to stop a friend from becoming a terrorist. The limited episode-show is named as "Doosra Keval" because Keval's mother and sister, played by Vinita Malik and Natasha Rana respectively recall his memories in the later half when his lookalike, also played by Khan appears at their doorstep. They both came to accept him as the second Keval.

Doosra Keval is, however, not the only old show to be re-aired by DD during the lockdown period. DD has been re-telecasting old and iconic shows such as Ramayana, Mahabharata, Shriman Shrimati, Byomkesh Bakshi, Circus and Fauji among several others. Recently, Ramayana became the most watched entertainment show in the world, as mentioned by DD, after its retelecast almost after three decades.

In a previous tweet, DD shared that Ramayana became the most watched entertainment show in the world. A tweet from DD India's official account read, "Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16. "

