Deepika Padukone shot for 20 days, sought fee hike of more than 25% before quitting Kalki sequel: Reports

Actor Deepika Padukone had already shot nearly 20 days for Part 2 while working on the first film, as confirmed by director Nag Ashwin. Her exit followed after contract talks with the producers failed over revised terms, including pay and working conditions.

Padukone demanded a pay hike of more than 25 per cent as she reportedly thought that she was "irreplaceable", as per a News18 report.

“Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike — significantly higher than 25% — stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable," a source close to the production house was quoted as saying by News18.

Sources dismissed claims of a scheduling conflict and said that the date clash claim holds no merit. Arrangements for the next phase were always meant to be decided mutually.

Earlier this month, Kalki 2898 AD makers Vyjayanthi Movies made Padukone's exit from the film official in a social media post.

The production house wrote: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Another media report stated that the Bollywood actor had just too many demands that were impossible for the producers to fulfil without haemorrhaging the film's budget.

A source told NDTV: “Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 per cent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift. She wanted 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. There were just too many demands.”

Kalki 2898 AD featured a cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani and earned approximately ₹1,100 crore at the global box office.

Padukone’s upcoming projects include Atlee’s AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun, and King, currently filming with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan under director Siddharth Anand.