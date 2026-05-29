'Dhurandhar 2', 'Gullak 5', 'Raja Shivaji': What to watch on JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV in June

June 2026 is shaping up to be a packed month for OTT lovers, with major Bollywood blockbusters, action thrillers, horror comedies and big-budget web series arriving across streaming platforms. From Ranveer Singh’s explosive spy saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, audiences will have plenty to binge-watch this month.

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Here’s a look at the top OTT releases in June 2026, along with their cast members and streaming platforms.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

One of the biggest OTT premieres of the year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian movies globally.

OTT platform: JioHotstar

OTT release date: June 5

Bhooth Bangla

Horror comedy fans can look forward to Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film blends comedy with supernatural twists. The movie has generated strong buzz after its successful theatrical run.

OTT platform: Netflix

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OTT release date: June 12

Patriot

Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars Mammootty and Mohanlal come together in the spy-action drama Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film is set for its digital debut after a successful theatrical release.

OTT platform: Zee5

OTT release date: June 5

Raja Shivaji

The historical epic is centred around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who fought against the Mughals to lay the foundation of Hindavi Swarajya. The film features Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: June 26

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Directed by James Cameron, the movie focuses on the US Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully and his family as they set out to prevent a death in their family with help from the Wind Traders. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin and Cliff Curtis in significant roles.

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OTT platform: Disney+, JioHotstar

OTT release date: June 24

Gullak Season 5

The lighthearted series, produced by The Viral Fever, is returning for its fifth season. The series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Helly Shah and Anant Joshi in significant roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

OTT release date: June 5

Maa Behen

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the series focuses on Rekha and her two daughters, Jaya and Sushma, whose normal lives take a turn when a dead body mysteriously arrives in their kitchen. The series stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharna Durga in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

OTT release date: June 4