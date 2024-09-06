‘Emergency’ film release: Kangana Ranaut’s movie postponed, still awaiting censor certificate

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, ‘Emergency’, based on the period of political turmoil in the country from 1975, has been postponed. The release of Ranaut’s directorial debut has been postponed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to issue its certificate.

“With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience,” said Kangana Ranaut on social media.

With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 6, 2024

Ranaut had previously stated that she is not willing to release a censored version of the film and is determined to release ‘Emergency’ uncut. She had also said that she would rather go to the court to release the uncut version if need arises.

The National Award-winning actress’ film is facing a lot of resistance from members of the Sikh community that have claimed that the film presents erroneous historical facts to misrepresent the community and promote hatred and social discord. They filed an appeal with the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking to stop the release of the film, cautioning that it might lead to communal tensions and spread of misinformation.

CBFC had told the MP court that they are yet to grant a censor certificate to the movie, and that the film is still under consideration. The censor board told the court that the certification was granted but was subsequently held back due to the rising objections.

Meanwhile, the co-makers of the film, Zee Studios, claimed that despite being informed of the film’s certification, CBFC is yet to provide the formal copy of the certificate.

Kangana Ranaut, apart from playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is also the director, writer and co-producer of the film.