Vivek Agnihotri wades into 'Emergency' row: 'Cowards only censor what exposes their ugly face'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday waded into the controversy surrounding BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency, based on the life and times of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Agnihotri said that he believes no creative expression should ever be censored.

Agnihotri further said that if people insist on censorship, then, they should start by considering TV debates and news programs for the same. He called them the real sources of fake news, division, hate and violence.

"CENSORSHIP: No creative expression should ever be censored -- that's my personal view. But if you still insist on censorship, why not start with TV debates, news programs, political speeches, and religious sermons? These are often the real sources of fake news, division, hate, and violence," the filmmaker said in a post on X.

Agnihotri said that if a piece of content maligns you or hurts your sentiments, then, you should develop the guts to stomach the criticism. He also said that people only censor what exposes their ugly face.

"If you feel it maligns you or hurts your sentiments, then you should develop some spine to take that criticism. If it doesn't present your side, create something that presents your case. After all, cowards only censor what exposes their ugly face," Agnihotri said.

His take comes amid a delay in the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC's) clearance for the upcoming film. The movie will now release only on or after September 13 due to the Bombay High Court's order.

Even though the Bombay HC sided with the makers of the film, it said that "judicial propreity" did not permit the court to pass an order in their favour with a Madhya Pradesh High Court order coming up.

Advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for the filmmakers, said that around 1,800 theatres were booked and a lot was riding on the film's release. The court noted that a huge amount of money goes into filmmaking and the matter cannot be kept open-ended.

"Movies are released on Fridays. There are crores and crores of money invested in this," the court said. The High Court also blasted the CBFC after its counsel sought time, citing Ganesh Chaturthi. The court said that this cannot be a ground to not work and further delay the process.

Moreover, some Sikh community representatives approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court where the Centre said that the film has not yet received the CBFC certificate.

Owing to this, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the CBFC to consider a representation of the Sikh community who saw some trailers of the film and thought that the film showed them in a bad light.

The petitioners said some scenes in the film violated the Sikh community's fundamental rights and sought an apology from Ranaut. The CBFC told the court that it has not yet issued a final certificate for the film.