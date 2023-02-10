‘Farzi’ Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi are splendid, say fans

Twitter users heaped praise on the Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer thriller series Farzi, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. One of the users stated that Shahid Kapoor’s performance as Sunny takes viewers back to his roles in films such as Vishal Bharadwaj-directorial Kaminey and the 2010 film Badmaash Company.

“Talking about Shahid Kapoor. He is terrific in the role of Sunny and his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey and Badmaash Company. A superb performance by him. Farzi is another award winner," the fan quipped.

Talking about @shahidkapoor



He is terrific in the role of Sunny & his performance will take you to the vibes of his role in Kaminey & Badmaash Company 😃👏



A Superb Performance By Him 👌#Farzi is another winner 🏆#FarziOnPrime #farzireview #AmazonPrime #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/XvGokS9oIG — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 10, 2023

Another user said that the screenplay and dialogues in the series are crisp and that Kay Kay Menon and Shahid Kaooor have delivered exceptional performances. The user tweeted, “Another good series by Raj and DK. Dialogues and screenplay are crisp with exceptional performances from Shahid Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon it hooked you till the end and there are some surprises for viewers. Go and watch.4 out of 5 (sic).”

#farzi #farzireview Another good series by @rajndk dialogues & screenplay is crisped with exceptional performances from @shahidkapoor & @kaykaymenon02 it hooked you till the end & there are some surprises for viewers Go & watch 4/5 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZpH9z7oQ2 — Abhijeet Joshi (@Abhijeetjoshi17) February 10, 2023

Another user who goes by RuDe on Twitter wrote that Vijay Sethupathi nailed his character whereas Shahid Kapoor portrayed the same role in his old movies. The user tweeted, “Vijay Sethupathi anna as always rocking his role meanwhile Shahid Kapoor is doing teh same old nonsense he had done in his old tapori movies.”

#VijaySethupathi Anna as always rocking rocking his role meanwhile Shahid Kapoor is doing the same old non sense he had done in his old tapori movies. #farzireview #Farzi pic.twitter.com/OLRTBU0gGK — RuDe (@HrishiDere) February 10, 2023

Another user said that a popular character from the Family Man universe Chellam sir is also an integral part of Farzi. The user tweeted, “Internet gonna erupt and going to be crazy! Chellam sir is back in action! Family Man and Farzi are in the same universe!!”

Farzi focuses on an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on a mission to get rid of menaces facing the country. The series stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles.

Also read: Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues blockbuster run; makes Rs 460 cr in India

Also watch: Shah Rukh Khan wears Audemars Piguet’s blue Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch at Pathaan event– Know price, specs, features, and more

Also read: India Art Fair 2023, with 85 exhibitors and 71 galleries, opens doors for visitors