OTT releases this week: New movies, web series streaming across platforms

Here’s to some good news for those looking to avoid a visit to the nearby theatre and watch some fun-filled content on their smart TVs. Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Netflix on April 26 whereas Tom Holland-starrer Uncharted released on BookMyShow on April 27. The documentary on the mystery around Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s death is also live on Netflix from April 27. Films like 365 Days: This Day and Taapsee Pannu’s Mishan Impossible have also released this week. From Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ansel Elgort-starrer Tokyo Vice, we have you covered on the top OTT releases this week

New movies on OTT

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Netflix)

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released on Netflix on April 26. The film will be available in Telugu and Hindi, as per Netflix. The story of the film is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai based on Gangubai.

Gangubai came from Gujarat to Mumbai with her partner, who allegedly betrayed her and pushed her into prostitution. She went onto become the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura and is also known to have contacts with underworld criminals and politicians.

The latest Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The Alia Bhatt-starrer was also premiered at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival before its theatrical release on February 25.

Uncharted (BookMyShow)

The action-adventure film based on the popular video game was released on BookMyShow on April 27. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, this film captures Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan’s pursuit of the greatest treasure ever found and tracking clues that can lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother. The film features Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg, Tati Gabrielle, Steven Waddington, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tiernan Jones in pivotal roles.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix)

Directed by Emma Cooper, the documentary film explores the mysterious circumstances around the death of the movie star Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews. It was released on Netflix on April 27.

Mishan Impossible (Netflix)

The thriller film starring Tapsee Pannu will release on Netflix on April 29 in Telugu. Swaroop Rsj’s directorial captures the adventures of three young boys who want to capture India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. Besides Pannu, the film also stars Hareesh Peradi, Rishab Shetty and Manikanta Varanasi in significant roles.

Moonfall (Amazon Prime Video, Book My Show)

The Roland Emmerich film was released on Amazon Prime Video and BookMyShow on April 28. The film captures the events after a mysterious force which knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced that she has the key to saving everybody but only one astronaut Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist KC Houseman believes her.

The film stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Yu Wenwen, Micheal Pena, Donald Sutherland and Eme Ikwuakor in significant roles.

Sold (Voot)

The Kannada film is all set to stream on Voot from April 29. The movie captures a police officer and a journalist’s search for a 10-year-old girl who has been kidnapped from her school. The journalist and the police officer unfold a big scandal during the course of this search. The film features Danish Sait and Kavya Shetty in lead roles.

12 Mighty Orphans (Netflix)

The historical drama film will release on Netflix on May 1 and is set in the times of the Great Depression. The Ty Roberts-directorial captures the real-life story of the football team of Fort Worth orphanage – Mighty Mites—who went from playing without shoes or even football to playing for Texas state championships. Over the years, they had an inspiring underdog to top journey and caught the attention of the former US President Franklin D Roosevelt.

The main reason behind their success was Rusty Russell, a high school coach who gave up his privileged position to teach and coach the orphanage. The movie features Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Jake Austin Walker, Wayne Knight, Martin Sheen and Vinessa Shaw in significant roles.

365 Days: This Day (Netflix)

The romantic drama film was released on Netflix on April 27 in English as well as Polish. The Barbara Bialowas-directorial features Laura and Massimo back together. The couple’s beginning is shown to be complicated due to Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious person who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust.

The series features Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, Simone Susinna and Otar Saralidze in significant roles.

Web series on OTT this week

Ozark Season 4 (Netflix)

Season four of the popular series finds the Byrde family at a critical juncture in their effort to escape the Mexican cartel and the FBI. Wendy’s political ambitions have produced a schism between her and Jonah, which Marty is attempting to heal.

Meanwhile, Ruth Langmore is out for vengeance on Javi for murdering her family but she also has a grudge against Marty. The Byrdes’ journey to death or freedom will finally come to an end in the last seven episodes but no one will escape untouched. The series will release on April 29 on Netflix and features Jason Bateman, Laura Liney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner and Charlie Tahan in pivotal roles.

The ABC Murders (SonyLIV)

The BBC series will stream on SonyLIV from April 29. It is set in 1933 when Hercule Poirot receives letters that threaten of potential murder and the sender signs himself as A.B.C. Hercule realises that his old friends have moved on when he takes these letters to the police. But soon a murder happens and Poirot must now take matters into his hands.

The series features John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Tara Fitzgerald, Anya Chalotra, Freya Mavor, Conrad McCroddan, Eve Austin and Shirley Henderson in pivotal roles.

Tokyo Vice (Lionsgate Play)

The crime thriller series will stream on Lionsgate Play from April 29 and is set in late 1990s. American journalist Jake Adelstein relocates to Tokyo to join a major Japanese newspaper as their first foreign-born reporter. He is then taken under the wing of a veteran detective in the vice squad and starts to explore the world of the Japanese yakuza. The series stars Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchi in significant roles.

Bang Bang Baby (Amazon Prime Video)

The Italian crime series was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. Directed by Michele Alhanique, this series unfolds in Milan at the end of 1980s. It focuses on a shy and insecure teenager Alice who joins a mafia organisation as its youngest member to win the love of her father, an ‘ndrangheta affiliate.

The series features Arianna Becheroni, Giorgia Arena, Adriano Giannini, Lucia Mascino, Dora Romano and Christina Rosamilla in significant roles.

Baked Season 3 (Voot)

The comedy series captures the misadventures of three university flatmates who decide to start a midnight food delivery service as they juggle student life with business and face various challenges. The series features Shantanu Anam, Manik Papneja, Maheep Singh, Pranay Manchanda, Kriti Vij and Sidharth Bhardwaj in lead roles.

