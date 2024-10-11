'Jigra' X review: 'One-time watch,' say moviegoers on Alia Bhatt-Vedang Raina film

Jigra, the Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer action thriller film, has hit theatres today. Soon after the film hit theatres, moviegoers were quick to share their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). The film opened to mixed reviews at the ticket counters, with moviegoers praising Alia Bhatt's performance but panning the film for its laggard screenplay.

Film critic and trade analyst Nishit Shaw gave the film a two-star rating and said that Alia Bhatt performs well but the film is dragged and not entertaining. He called the film "another victim of poor writing."

"The film starts off with a very rushed pace and then starts lagging. Alia and Vedang are generous and the emotions between their characters work really well. It's a film where you know the ending, so the execution needs to be flawless but unfortunately it's a huge miss there," he said.

A moviegoer gave the film a two-and-a-half star rating and called it a one-time watch.

"Bad music, average screenplay and inconsistent performance by Alia Bhatt makes Jigra a one-time watch (that too if you have time). While some scenes are emotionally powerful, the follow-up scenes ruin the flow. Story lacks the depth," the moviegoer wrote.

Another moviegoer said that the film is good for OTT and not a theatre experience.

"Average. The story is all about Alia Bhatt saving her brother Vedang Raina who has been arrested under false charges and in end Alia saves him. This is complete torture for 2h 33 minutes. Alia's acting is not up to the mark. Vedang is good. Good for OTT," the user said.

A moviegoer called Jigra overrated and said that they regretted watching it. "Such a boring movie. Too overrated. Regret watching it. What a waste of money. No story line just Alia trying to fit in an action film."

Such a boring movie. Too overrated. Regret watching it. What a waste of money. No story line just alia trying to fit in a action film #JigraReview pic.twitter.com/dXjW6zmFn7 — ★⁂⁙𝐑ė𝘣ė𝕝ѧ𝒋𝒋ū⁙⁂★ (@ajjuRebel55494) October 11, 2024

A moviegoer found the movie to be a complete let down because of the convoluted story.

"Jigra Review: INCOHERENT NARRATIVE. The movie starts off decently but loses the plot completely in the middle and never gains any momentum. The characters never connect with you enough and the story becomes too convoluted. Disappointing movie overall," the moviegoer said on X.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film focuses on a troubled young woman Satya who must rescue her brother Ankur from prison. The film features Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Sobhita Dhulipala, Manoj Pahwa, Aditya Nanda, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Rahul Ravindran in key roles.

Jigra released in theatres worldwide on October 11 along with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Both these films released a day after Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, which released on October 10.