Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan become parents again; this is how Twitter reacted

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday became parents to their second child, a baby boy. Kareena was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital yesterday at 5:30 PM. She delivered the baby on Sunday at around 9 AM, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news. He said, both Kareena and the baby are doing fine and he will visit the hospital soon. Soon the fans got excited and started pouring in good wishes for the couple. Besides, Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media and wrote, "Congratulations Bebo and Saif, it's a boy!". Designer Manish Malhotra also wished the couple on Twitter on their second baby's arrival. Kareena and Saif had announced the pregnancy in August.

In 2016, Kareena gave birth to her first child, Taimur on December 20. Saif, 50, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).Also read: It's a boy! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcome second child