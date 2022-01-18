Marvel's Moon Knight featuring Oscar Isaac to release on Mar 30

Marvel’s new superhero series – Moon Knight -- is all set to arrive on Disney+ on March 30 this year. This development was confirmed by Disney+ in a tweet. “Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on Disney+,” the streaming giant tweeted.

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Px8VbDy510 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 18, 2022

The upcoming Marvel series follows the story of a mild-mannered gift-shop employee Steven Grant, who faces blackouts and memories of another life. During these blackouts and flashbacks, Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body and personality with Marc Spector, according to Marvel.



The series features Oscar Isaac in the lead role. Actors like Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy also feature in pivotal roles. The series is helmed jointly by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead and Jeremy Slater is the head writer.



Kevin Feige, Jeremy Slater, Oscar Isaac, Louis D’Esposite, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso and Mohamed Diab are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch are the co-executive producers.



Meanwhile, Marvel posted the trailer of Moon Knight on YouTube on January 18. The trailer features Steven Grant, played by Oscar Isaac, lying on his bed and talking to himself. “I have a sleeping disorder. I can’t tell the difference between my walking life and dreams,” Oscar Isaac says in the beginning of the 1 minute 57 second-long trailer.



The trailer progresses and we see Steven managing to go about his day. After this, he receives a call and the caller addresses him as Marc. The trailer ends with Arthur Harrow saying, “Embrace the chaos” and Steven transitioning into the Moon Knight.





