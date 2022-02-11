Meet 29-yr-old Chum Darang, who features in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Badhaai Do'

29-year-old Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh is featuring opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited film Badhaai Do, which hit theatres on February 11. Darang plays the love interest of Bhumi Pednekar’s character in the film.



Prior to Badhaai Do, Darang also featured in a small role in the Anushka Sharma-backed web series Pataal Lok in 2020. She has also won several beauty pageants – Miss AAPSU (2010); North East Diva (2014) and was also the second runners-up in Miss Himalaya in 2015.



Other notable pageants won by Darang include – Miss Earth India 2016, Miss Asia World 2017 and Miss Tiara India International 2017. During the Miss Asia World 2017 pageant, she also bagged the subtitle Miss Internet. In the Miss Tiara India International 2017 pageant, she also won two subtitles – Miss Sports Gear and Miss Best National costume.

Besides acting and modeling, Darang is also known for her social work and has been recognised by the Arunachal Pradesh government for her work. The 29-year-old actor, model and social worker is also an entrepreneur and is running her own coffee shop – Café Chu – at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.



About Badhaai Do



Badhaai Do promotes the concept of lavender marriage wherein a queer man (Rajkummar Rao) and a queer woman (Bhumi Pednekar) get married to comply with societal norms. In this film, Rajkummar plays the role of cop named Shardul whereas Bhumi is a PT teacher named Sumi.



Shardul and Sumi decide to enter a marriage of convenience to escape societal pressure and for their families. A comedy of errors ensues when Sumi’s girlfriend, played by Chum Darang, comes into the picture.

