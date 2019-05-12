Mother's Day 2019: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, other celebs wish their moms on special day!

As people around the world celebrate Mother's Day, Bollywood celebrities are not behind in expressing their emotions. From Alia Bhatt, Jhanvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor, several B-Town celebrities shared posts on social media to demonstrate the love for their moms:

Actress Janhvi Kapoor note for her late mother Sridevi will make anyone teary-eyed. The 22-year-old actress posted a nostalgia-dipped photo of herself with Sridevi, which she captioned "Cherish them, listen to them, give them all the love in the world. Happy Mother's Day." Sri Devi passed away in February last year after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, just months before Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Bollywood.

Adorable Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her mother Soni Razdan and captioned it 'My happy place...love you mamma'.

Style-diva Sonam Kapoor also wished her mother on this special day. She posted a picture with her mother Sunita Kapoor and wrote, "Mom, I love you so much, one day a year doesn't even begin to sum up how important you are to me and to our whole family."

Actress Kriti Sanon posted an image of her childhood days with her mother spliced with her current picture, reflecting a year-long bond of mother-daughter.

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cute picture with her mother and wrote, "Missing my mam. happy mummy's day!"

Sara Ali Khan shared a monochrome picture of Amrita Singh and captioned it as, "Happy Mother's Day to my Mommy Thank you for constantly being my strength, motivation and inspiration Ma. I hope I can be 10% of the woman you are."

Actor Huma Qureshi shared a selfie with her mom showing off their inked fingers and captioned it as, "Me and Mom went to vote today !! #HappyMothersDay to the woman who taught me the difference between right and wrong, good and bad, who shaped me into who I am .."

"Mothers are superheroes that fight the infinite wars for their children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives! Happy Mother's Day to my superhero!," wrote Karan Johar for his mother.

Farhan Akhtar shared a beautiful and lively picture of his mother Honey Irani and wished her Happy Mother's Day.

Varun Dhawan also wrote some beautiful words for his mother. ''Happy Mother's Day that's me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi. Wishing all the mother in the world on this special day and all the special ladies who have been like mothers to me."