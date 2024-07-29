Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu takes RRR star Ram Charan, wife Upasana on an exclusive tour of the Paris Olympic Village

Star badminton player PV Sindhu gave Telugu superstar Ram Charan and Upasana a tour of the Olympic village in Paris. They were joined by megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela. Sindhu also had a playful time with Ram Charan and Upasana's pet dog, Rhyme. The Chiranjeevi family watched PV Sindhu's match against Fathimath Abdul Razzaq from the Maldives on Sunday, where Sindhu emerged victorious.

PV Sindhu defeated Fathimah Abdul Razzaq 21-9, 21-6. The winning moment came when Sindhu delivered a powerful smash, clinching the match with her skill and precision. Abdul Razzaq couldn’t return the shot, showcasing Sindhu's dominance and securing her victory convincingly.

On July 28, Upasana Kamineni shared videos and pictures of PV Sindhu's interaction with her and Ram Charan. The 'RRR' actor also shared a photo expressing his gratitude. He captioned the post, "#jeetkiaur all the best #teamindia @pvsindhu1 you are a true rock star. @weareteamindia @olympics (sic)."

In a video, PV Sindhu played with Ram Charan's pet dog, Rhyme. The Instagram page for Rhyme, managed by Ram Charan and Upasana, shared the video with the caption, "@pvsindhu1 akka you nailed today’s match, all the best. #jeetkiaur @olympics (sic)."

PV Sindhu also took the RRR actor and Upasana to the gym. Upasana provided commentary, mentioning that the gym is Sindhu and Charan's favorite place. In another video, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan can be seen taking a walk with PV Sindhu.

India's Olympics 2024 contingent is poised for a strong showing, featuring a blend of seasoned athletes and promising newcomers. The team includes stars like PV Sindhu in badminton, Neeraj Chopra in javelin, and Mirabai Chanu in weightlifting, all aiming for podium finishes.

Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, and his wife Surekha were among the Telugu film celebrities to attend the Olympics opening ceremony. On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in director Shankar's 'Game Changer,' set to release in December. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for 'Vishwambara.'