Panchayat's fifth season will release on December 3 this year. "Thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega," Prime Video said in a post announcing the release date.

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The fifth season will return to Phulera after the village elections, with Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, taking over as Pradhan from Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta. The change in leadership will shape Abhishek Tripathi's work and the lives of the village's residents as the series continues on Prime Video.

Banrakas' marigold challenge leads to Panchayat Season 5 update

The promotional campaign began when Kranti Devi asked her husband, Banrakas, to earn respect for their new leadership in Phulera. The makers then challenged fans to place a garland of one crore marigold flowers, or genda phool, around Banrakas.

After viewers completed the first target, the challenge was raised to a 10-crore flower garland. The makers promised that completing the new target would unlock the release date for Season 5.

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The campaign drew fans' attention, with the total reportedly crossing the initial target and reaching around Rs 4 crore. The makers then decided to take the campaign forward and share the release date update instead of making viewers wait for the entire target to be met.

Prime Video India promoted the announcement through a post on Instagram, linking the Season 5 release date reveal to Banrakas' marigold garland challenge.

What to expect from Panchayat Season 5

Season 5 will continue the story of Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, in Phulera. After completing his engineering degree, Abhishek joined the village as its panchayat secretary. Over the previous seasons, he has grown closer to the villagers and become an important part of their everyday lives.

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The new season will begin after the village elections, in which Kranti Devi became the new Pradhan, replacing Manju Devi. With Banrakas supporting the new leadership, Abhishek could face a more challenging work environment.

Abhishek also continues to hope that he can pursue an MBA. However, leaving Phulera may not be easy, with several unfinished matters still to be resolved.

The season will also follow Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav, as he comes to terms with his election defeat and adjusts to life after losing the position. It will explore how the leadership change affects Phulera's residents.

Panchayat Season 5 cast, creators and streaming details

Panchayat Season 5 is produced by The Viral Fever. It is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Chandan Kumar and Arunabh Kumar.

The series will return with an ensemble cast featuring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The season will continue Abhishek's journey as Phulera adjusts to Kranti Devi's leadership and Pradhan Ji deals with his election defeat.