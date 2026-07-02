'Project Hail Mary' OTT release date: Here's when you can stream Ryan Gosling's sci-fi epic

After becoming one of 2026's biggest box office success stories, Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary is finally making its OTT debut.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that the critically acclaimed sci-fi adventure will begin streaming globally on Prime Video from July 3, allowing audiences to revisit, or watch for the first time, the film that grossed over $683 million worldwide and emerged as one of the year's most celebrated releases. The platform lists the movie as 2 hours and 36 minutes long, available in HDR UHD quality with subtitles and audio description support.

Advertisement

Related Articles

READ THIS: Marvel fans reunite! 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swings into EPIQ gets premium large format release

The streaming launch comes as the studio gears up for an awards campaign, with the film already being tipped as a strong contender in categories such as Best Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay.

Directed by the acclaimed duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is adapted from Andy Weir's bestselling novel, with a screenplay by Drew Goddard, who also adapted The Martian. Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, an ordinary science teacher who wakes up aboard a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories slowly return, he realises he has been sent on humanity's last mission, to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is causing the Sun to die and save Earth from extinction.

Advertisement

Watch trailer here:

The film was released in cinemas in March and quickly became Amazon MGM Studios' biggest theatrical success. Critics praised its emotional storytelling, breathtaking visual effects and the chemistry between Gosling and the fan-favourite alien character Rocky, whose design and performance became one of the highlights of the film. Many moviegoers also hailed the IMAX presentation as one of the most immersive cinematic experiences of the year.

ALSO READ: Jesse Eisenberg to not feature in 'The Social Network' sequel. Here's who'll play Mark Zuckerberg instead

With its arrival on Prime Video, Project Hail Mary is expected to find an even larger audience. The streaming release comes at a time when discussions around the film's awards prospects are gaining momentum, with industry insiders expecting Amazon MGM to push the film aggressively during the upcoming awards season.