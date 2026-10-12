Ranveer Singh’s new ride: Luxury electric sedan worth ₹1.95 crore. Here’s all you need to know

The actor was seen driving the new sedan soon after delivery, accompanied by a convoy that included a Toyota Fortuner and a GMC Hummer EV. The BMW i7 is said to be Singh’s second electric vehicle, joining the Hummer EV in his garage.

Because of its luxurious nature, the sedan is a popular choice among Bollywood celebrities. It finds a home in the garages of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Jeetendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, and others.

Price and variants

The BMW i7 range in India starts at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom) for the i7 50 xDrive M Sport, while the performance-orientated i7 M70 xDrive is priced at ₹2.65 crore.

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According to NDTV, the purchase appears to be personal rather than a promotional gift from BMW India. Singh is also associated with the brand as its ambassador.

Power and range

The i7 50 xDrive M Sport uses a 112.5 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. It produces 455 hp and 600 Nm of torque, with BMW claiming a 0-100 kmph time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph.

The sedan offers a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 728 km on a full charge. The higher-spec i7 M70 xDrive develops up to 680 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

Luxury features

The i7 comes loaded with premium technology, including a 14.6-inch passenger display, a panoramic head-up display and a 31.3-inch 8K screen for rear-seat passengers. It also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected-car services, over-the-air updates and advanced driver-assistance systems.

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Comfort features include power-adjustable seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, along with powered ottomans for rear passengers.

MUST READ: Drishyam 3 star Ajay Devgn’s garage is worth crores: Here are his luxury cars

Ranveer Singh's cars

Besides the new luxurious electric sedan, Ranveer Singh also owns the GMC Hummer EV, which stands out because of its massive size and capabilities like crab walk. The garage also houses models like Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover, Aston Martin Rapide S, and more.