Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s new ride: Luxury electric sedan worth ₹1.95 crore. Here’s all you need to know

Ranveer Singh’s new ride: Luxury electric sedan worth ₹1.95 crore. Here’s all you need to know

Besides the new luxurious electric sedan, Ranveer Singh also owns the GMC Hummer EV, which stands out because of its massive size and capabilities like crab walk.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Ranveer Singh’s new ride: Luxury electric sedan worth ₹1.95 crore. Here’s all you need to knowRanveer Singh Buys BMW i7

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly added a BMW i7 electric luxury sedan to his car collection. Videos circulating on social media show the actor taking delivery of the premium EV, which is priced at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom).

The BMW i7 is the all-electric version of the German luxury carmaker’s flagship 7 Series sedan. Ranveer Singh’s new car is the i7 50 xDrive M Sport, although the exact variant has not been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

The actor was seen driving the new sedan soon after delivery, accompanied by a convoy that included a Toyota Fortuner and a GMC Hummer EV. The BMW i7 is said to be Singh’s second electric vehicle, joining the Hummer EV in his garage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pankaj Jadhav (@vee16.in)

Because of its luxurious nature, the sedan is a popular choice among Bollywood celebrities. It finds a home in the garages of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Jeetendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, and others.

Price and variants

The BMW i7 range in India starts at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom) for the i7 50 xDrive M Sport, while the performance-orientated i7 M70 xDrive is priced at ₹2.65 crore.

Advertisement

According to NDTV, the purchase appears to be personal rather than a promotional gift from BMW India. Singh is also associated with the brand as its ambassador.

Power and range

The i7 50 xDrive M Sport uses a 112.5 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. It produces 455 hp and 600 Nm of torque, with BMW claiming a 0-100 kmph time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph.

The sedan offers a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 728 km on a full charge. The higher-spec i7 M70 xDrive develops up to 680 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

Luxury features

The i7 comes loaded with premium technology, including a 14.6-inch passenger display, a panoramic head-up display and a 31.3-inch 8K screen for rear-seat passengers. It also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected-car services, over-the-air updates and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Advertisement

Comfort features include power-adjustable seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, along with powered ottomans for rear passengers.

MUST READ: Drishyam 3 star Ajay Devgn’s garage is worth crores: Here are his luxury cars

Ranveer Singh's cars

Besides the new luxurious electric sedan, Ranveer Singh also owns the GMC Hummer EV, which stands out because of its massive size and capabilities like crab walk. The garage also houses models like Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover, Aston Martin Rapide S, and more.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more