Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' to release on Prime Video tomorrow

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen', is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. Kapoor passed away due to leukemia during the shoot of the film, and Paresh Rawal, known for films like Hera Pheri and Sardar, completed the film. Both Kapoor and Rawal are portraying the character of a 58-year-old widower and middle-class man BG Sharma.

Juhi Chawla, also known for her films like Qayamat se Qayamat Tak and Gulaab Gang, shared a short snippet from the film on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Welcome to Sharmaji’s life after retirement.”

The first look of the film was released on the late actor’s 69th birth anniversary on September 4 last year. Farhan Akhtar had shared the first look of the film on his Instagram account with the caption, “Aa rahe hai Sharmaji, humare life mein lagane tadka. (Sharmaji is coming to spice up our lives.)”

Watch Sharmaji Namkeen trailer here

About Sharmaji Namkeen

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film has been bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures. The film features Rawal, Chawla, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, Suhail Nayyar, Satish Kaushik and Isha Talwar in significant roles.

Also read: Yash-starrer KGF-Chapter 2 to release on Apr 14; details here

Also read: ‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Vivek Agnihotri-directorial paces towards Rs 250 cr

Also read: ‘RRR’ box office collection: Rajamouli's film overtakes Kashmir Files, Gangubai