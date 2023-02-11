Rohit Shetty to announce first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 from Bigg Boss 16 contestants

The five finalists have had a tremendous opportunity in the Bigg Boss house over the past few days. The house was visited by director Rohit Shetty to end his search for the first candidate of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam have a difficult task ahead of them. To join Rohit Shetty's crew for the stunt-based TV reality show, they must demonstrate their ability. Even the director has a ton of tasks prepared for the last five competitors.

The show makers shared a promo video on Saturday afternoon, where Rohit Shetty informs the housemates about his plan to pick the first contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. “Kisi ek ko mai chununga jo mere sath jayega Khatron Ke Khiladi mein (I will select one player who will come along with me to Khatron Ke Khiladi).”

In the next clip, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Shalin Bhanot can be seen attempting the duties that the director has laid for them. “Which one from you all will be chosen for Khatron Ke Khiladi (Kaun hai woh jo select ho raha hai Khatron Ke Khiladi ke liye)?” Rohit Shetty can be heard saying at the end of the video.

In a different tweet shared by the official page of Bigg Boss states, “Aaj aa rahe hai Rohit Shetty ghar mein karne kisi ek Khiladi ko select. Kaun ho sakta hai woh, any guesses (Rohit Shetty will enter the house today to select one Khiladi. Can you guess who that contestant can be)?”

Many fans came forward in the comment section to guess who it could be. One wrote, “Real Khiladi who has proven his worth is #ShivThakare #BiggBoss16.”

Aaj aa rahe hai Rohit Shetty ghar mein karne kisi ek khiladi ko select. Kaun ho sakta hai woh, any guesses? 🏠



Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBoss#RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/kCpgzXnUU2 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) February 11, 2023

“Only contestant who can perform stunts #ShivThakare,” wrote another.

Only contestant who can perform stunts #ShivThakare — anonymous (@Pratikadd) February 11, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13’s first contestant will be picked by Rohit Shetty ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.

Also read: Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues blockbuster run; makes Rs 460 cr in India

Also watch: Shah Rukh Khan wears Audemars Piguet’s blue Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch at Pathaan event– Know price, specs, features, and more