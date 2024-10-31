scorecardresearch
Saudi Arabia bans Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' ahead of BIG Diwali release

The trailers for both films were released in early October, generating significant buzz ahead of their Indian release set for November 1, 2024

In a significant development ahead of their highly anticipated Diwali clash, both Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have been banned from release in Saudi Arabia. The bans are attributed to concerns regarding the films' content.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, the ban on 'Singham Again,' directed by Rohit Shetty, arises from its portrayal of "religious conflict" specifically related to Hindu-Muslim tensions depicted within the storyline. The film is the fifth instalment in Shetty's popular Cop Universe, featuring Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic role as DCP Bajirao Singham alongside Kareena Kapoor, who plays his on-screen wife, Avni Kamat. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' directed by Anees Bazmee, has faced a ban due to references to homosexuality present in the character portrayals. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, with Triptii Dimri as his co-star, while notable performances by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are also prominent.

The trailers for both films were released in early October, generating significant buzz ahead of their Indian release set for November 1, 2024. The rejection of these films by the Saudi government underscores the ongoing cultural sensitivities regarding media content in the region.
 

Published on: Oct 31, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
