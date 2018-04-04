Shah Rukh Khan flies from Vile Parle to Vasai to escape Mumbai traffic for Zero shoot

While Mumbaikars stuck in traffic were wishing they could fly from one end of the city to the other, superstar Shah Rukh Khan actually beat them to it. The star whose upcoming movie Zero directed by Aanand L Rai is scheduled to release on December 21, is currently shooting in Vasai. Rather than spending his time in Mumbai's infamous traffic, SRK has been taking a chopper to the shooting area in Vasai from Vile Parle, which is a distance of around 49 km.

A report in Hindustan Times mentions that the 52-year-old actor reaches the sets in the evening and shoots through the night. A source revealed to the paper that that SRK has been commuting on a chopper and only shoots from sundown.

The source added that he usually arrives by 7 pm and leaves by 6 am in the morning after shooting through the night. This schedule will continue till April 8.

Rai's Zero will see the actor reuniting with actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Three of them had worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.

In his upcoming movie Zero, SRK plays a dwarf man who travels from Meerut to New York.

Rai and Khan are working together for the first time. "I think he is a very gutsy actor from day one, he has always taken up challenges. And that is the reason I am with him. As a director, you should be prepared to take him on a journey and explore such a superstar. He says yes to subjects that are extraordinary and puts himself in a space that is new, yet different," Rai told PTI.

According to the report, even though SRK's last movie had failed to impress the audience, Rai is not worried about his new movie.

(With PTI inputs)