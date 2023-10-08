‘Tejas’ trailer Twitter review: ‘Kangana Ranaut in her massiest avatar ever,’ say fans on X

‘Tejas’ trailer audience reactions: The trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tejas has been released on YouTube on Sunday on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. The trailer of the film promises a mix of patriotism and action to wow the audiences.

The two minute 33 second-long trailer of the film starts with the dialogue, “Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi (If you mess with India, we will come for you)”, and progresses to show Ranaut’s entry as Tejas Gill, the courageous female Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. The film then progresses to show the kidnapping of an Indian spy in Pakistan and how Tejas helps on this very heroic mission. The trailer ends with the dialogue, “When in doubt, think about the nation”.

Soon after the trailer of the film released, Kangana Ranaut fans and moviegoers were quick to share their reactions on X (formerly Twitter). A fan said that the trailer features terrific action sequences and Kangana Ranaut in her massiest avatar yet. “Tejas trailer will surely give you goosebumps!!! Terrific action and Kangana Ranaut in her massiest avatary ever in and as Tejas (sic),” the fan wrote.

#TejasTrailer will surely give you GOOSEBUMPS 🫨 !!!



TERRIFIC ACTION & #KanganaRanaut in her MASSIEST AVATAR EVER in and as ‘𝗧𝗘𝗝𝗔𝗦‘ ✈️ 🇮🇳



A story of courage, sacrifice & patriotism will take our breath away. So buckle up for an "Aerial Adventure" on 27 Oct 🔥🔥



Vande… pic.twitter.com/7ZXg02oeOj — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) October 8, 2023

“Kangana Ranaut about to deliver another national award-worthy performance,” another user said.

“The film is going in Rs 200 crore club… Blockbuster trailer (sic),” a user said.

This film is going in 200Cr club.. blockbuster trailer..🔥 — Gargi (@Gargijii) October 8, 2023

“Kangana Ranaut’s dialogue delivery in Tejas is riveting and impactful. This film is sure to leave a mark!” another fan said.

Kangana Ranaut's dialogue delivery in #Tejas is riveting and impactful. This film is sure to leave a mark! #TejasTrailer pic.twitter.com/DA7W6lKwBX — Monty (@kyakarrahe) October 8, 2023

Here are some more reactions to the trailer of Tejas:

Watch Tejas trailer here

Tejas plot, cast, release date

Directed and written by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is the story of Tejas Gill, a brave female Indian Air Force (IAF) officer determined to safeguard the nation at all costs. This is also India’s first air action that showcases India’s first indigenous fighter jet Tejas. The film features Kangana Ranaut, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vishak Nair in significant roles. It is set to hit theatres on October 27, a week after Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath. Ganapath is scheduled to release in theatres on October 20.

Also Read: ‘Jawan' box office collection day 30: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer slows down, only makes Rs 1.5 crore

Also Read: 'Would like to pick Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay for my Rs 3,000 cr film': Jawan director Atlee

Also Read: ‘Leo’ trailer review: 'Thalapathy Vijay's character looks so badass,' say his fans