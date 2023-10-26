Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' not profitable for Tamil Nadu theatre owners, says Tirupur Subramanian

'Leo' movie: Tamil Nadu Theatre Association President Tirupur Subramanian said in a recent statement that Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is not profitable for theatre owners in Tamil Nadu. Subramanian said that the film failed to generate profits for theatre owners due to substantial revenue share demanded by the makers.

"Leo was not a profitable film for us. The reason is that they have bought share distribution, which is unprecedented in Tamil Nadu. Most theatre owners did not screen this film willingly," he said.

He also explained that how the revenue-sharing model was unfair for the theatres. Subramanian added that theatre maintenance and operational costs cannot be covered effectively in case such unfair revenue-sharing models continue.

The film was released in Tamil Nadu theatres with an 80 per cent share demand whereas it was released in Kerala with a 60 per cent share demand, as per Subramanian. He further explained that the revenue-sharing terms for Rajinikanth's superhit film Jailer were reasonable at 70 per cent compared to 80 per cent for Leo.

Leo India box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film saw a major dip in its domestic box office collections on its first Wednesday. Despite crossing the Rs 250 crore mark in India, the film saw a dip of around 55 per cent in its daily collections, as per Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Leo made around Rs 14.47 crore on its first Wednesday, 55.75 per cent lower than Rs 32.70 crore on its first Tuesday. At this rate, the Thalapathy Vijay-led actioner is expected to make further Rs 11 crore at the India box office on its second Thursday, taking its total India collections to Rs 275.25 crore.

How does Leo figure among top releases of 2023 so far?

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the top biggest earner of 2023 so far with a total domestic collection of Rs 638.83 crore. Jawan is followed closely by Shah Rukh Khan's own Pathaan, which made a total of Rs 543.09 crore at the domestic box office, Sacnilk said.

They are followed by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which has a lifetime domestic collection of Rs 525.70 crore. Gadar 2 is followed by Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 344.50 crore) and Prabhas' Adipurush (Rs 287.97 crore). Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is currently behind Prabhas' Adipurush as Leo is estimated to have raked in a total of Rs 275.27 crore within eight days of its release.

