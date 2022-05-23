‘This Bela will never end’: Amul pays tributes to Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta  

FMCG bellwether Amul paid its tribute to legendary performers Soumitra Chatterjee and Swatilekha Sengupta in its latest topical. In this topical, Chatterjee is seated on a chair and is combing Swatilekha Sengupta’s hair. The doodle also features the Amul mascot showing the mirror to Sengupta.

The doodle read, “This Bela will never end” and “Taste Isse Shuru.” Amul shared the doodle on its Instagram account with the caption, “Amul Topical: Belashuru, the film stages the comeback of Shri Soumitra Chatterjee and Srimati Swatilekha Sengupta- the first time in Indian cinema that both lead actors of a film have passed away.”

While Chatterjee passed away on November 15, 2021, his Belaseshe co-star Swatilekha died on June 16. The Bengali film Belashuru released after their deaths and is directed by Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. Belashuru focuses on the life of an elderly couple and the bond between parents, children and other family members in a Bengali family.

Belaseshe released in 2015 and focused on an elderly couple on the verge of separation. The film was special as Chatterjee and Sengupta worked together in a project 31 years after Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire.

Belashuru also features the same star cast and released seven years after Belaseshe. The films feature Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta, Rituparna Sengupta, Monami Ghosh, Anindya Chatetrjee and Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee in significant roles. Both the films received rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

Also read: 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' box office: Kartik Aaryan film rakes in Rs 55.96 cr on first weekend

Also read: Top 10 movies, web series and shows on OTT this week

Also read: ‘Panchayat’ season 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video, gets a thumbs up on social media