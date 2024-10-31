'Vettaiyan' on OTT: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film to release on Prime Video on THIS date. Details here

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer action drama Vettaiyan is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available on the streaming giant in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada from November 8.

The development was confirmed by Prime Video in an Instagram post with the caption: "The date is LOCKED and LOADED for Vettaiyan’s arrival. #VettaiyanOnPrime, Nov 8 (sic)"

Vettaiyan box office collection

The Rajinikanth film had an underwhelming run at the domestic and the worldwide box office. In India, the film made a total of Rs 145.75 crore within 20 days of its run at the box office.

The film had a 44 per cent lower opening compared to the superstar's previous film Jailer due to its weak storyline and the resultant negative word-of-mouth. At the worldwide box office, the film raked in Rs 251.1 crore during its lifetime run, according to Sacnilk.

Vettaiyan producer Lyca Productions approached Rajinikanth to compensate for the loss. The production house reportedly asked Rajinikanth to do another film with them and requested to reduce his fees, as per media reports.

Vettaiyan story, cast

Directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, the film focuses on a maverick police officer SP Athiyan, known for his no-nonsense approach to investigation and police justice.

The film marked Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's union on the silver screen for the first time after the 1991 film Hum. Moreover, Gnanavel also discussed the possibility of a prequel to the film, which will focus on Athiyan's backstory so as to provide a glimpse into the character's life choices and motivations.

Besides Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, Vettaiyan also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh and Abhirami in significant roles.

The film released in theatres worldwide on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.