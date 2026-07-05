Virtuoso Music enters India, eyes regional music growth with multi-language content push

UK-based music company Virtuoso Music has entered the Indian market, expanding its footprint into South Asia as it seeks to tap the country's fast-growing music streaming ecosystem and regional language content boom.

The company said it will operate across the music value chain, including original music creation, rights management, artist development and digital distribution. Production has already begun for Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu repertoire, with the first releases scheduled for early 2027.

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Beyond producing original music, Virtuoso Music plans to offer catalogue management, distribution, sync licensing and brand partnership opportunities for artists and music rights holders. The company said its India strategy is aimed at supporting creators throughout the lifecycle of their music while helping them monetise their intellectual property more effectively.

The expansion comes as India's recorded music industry continues to witness steady growth, driven by rising audio streaming consumption, increased smartphone penetration and growing demand for regional-language content.

India's music segment

According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report 2026, India's music segment grew 10% in 2025 to ₹59 billion. The report projects the industry to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% through 2028, reaching approximately ₹75 billion.

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India also had an estimated 178 million audio streaming users in 2025, reflecting the country's growing preference for digital music platforms. Industry experts attribute the expansion to affordable mobile internet, a mobile-first consumer base and the rapid growth of vernacular music catalogues.

Virtuoso Music said it sees India as one of the world's most dynamic music markets, where listeners increasingly consume content across multiple languages and genres.

Andrew Smith, Head of Digital Strategy at Virtuoso Music, said the company intends to work closely with Indian artists while respecting the country's rich musical diversity.

"India has an extraordinary depth of musical talent across languages, genres and generations. We're here to work alongside that talent," Smith said.

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Sustainable ecosystem

The company also emphasised its focus on creating a more sustainable ecosystem for musicians by improving opportunities for rights management and revenue generation.

"The future of the music ecosystem lies in ensuring that the people who create music have a genuine share in the success of their work," said Sahaj Miya, Head of New Business and Music at Virtuoso Music.

The Indian music industry has attracted growing interest from domestic and international players in recent years as streaming platforms expand their regional offerings and demand rises for independent artists alongside mainstream film music. Music labels and distributors are increasingly investing in regional languages such as Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi, reflecting changing listening habits across the country.

Virtuoso Music said it will announce its first slate of artist signings and industry partnerships in the coming months as it builds its presence in India. The company expects its local operations to support creators not only through music production and distribution but also by opening up opportunities in sync licensing, catalogue monetisation and collaborations with brands, positioning itself as a full-service partner for artists in one of the world's fastest-growing music markets.

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