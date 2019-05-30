Where to stream ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

After warm-up matches and the opening ceremony, the Cricket World Cup 2019 kickstarts today with the first match between England and South Africa. If you don't have access to Star Sports HD or DD Sports for watching the matches live, fret not. Thanks to the competitive and affordable data plans (across smartphones and broadband), you can stream the match on your smartphone, tablets, laptops and even on TV (using smart dongles). And for this, Hotstar should be your one-stop solution for live streaming. And if you are looking for match schedules, results, team standings, latest news, statistics related to the tournament and more, download CWC19 - the official tournament application.

Hotstar

Gone are the days when you had to read the live score and ball-by-ball live commentary on the apps and websites. Today, you can stream the match of the devices. Hotstar is the official streaming partner for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in India. You can stream all the matches live by visiting www.hotstar.in on your laptop/desktop browser or install the Hotstar application on your Android or iOS devices (including smartphones and tablets). The Hotstar app is also available for download for the streaming devices such as Amazon's Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast.

But unlike a few years ago where you could watch a delayed stream without any subscription, things have changed. To access the upcoming matches, you need to subscribe to the service. If you only watch Live Sports, the Hotstar VIP service is a great value for money. For Rs 365, it gives access to Live Sports, Indian movies, Hotstar exclusive specials along with the latest episodes of India TV shows at 6 AM every day for a full year. On the other hand, the Hotstar Premium offers uncut and ad-free Hollywood blockbusters and American shows along with the benefits of the VIP plan for a fee of Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 for a year. Even Jio TV users will be directed to the HotStar application for streaming the match.

CWC19

This is the official app for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 that will keep you abreast with all the latest happenings related to this sporting event. This will include live scores, video highlights, latest news, match blogs and more. You will be required to create an account on the app, post which you can select your favourite team as well. This is a neatly designed application with dedicated tabs for latest, matches, videos, statistics and more, at the bottom. The app will have live scores along with match blogs along with video highlights for every game. The news will be available in English, Hindi, Bengali and Urdu. For those looking for expert analysis, the same will be available from the official commentators too. Lastly, there are the dedicated team and player pages on the app.

