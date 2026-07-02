Why is Infosys being linked to Taylor Swift's Wedding?

A rumoured two-day wedding celebration for Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has unexpectedly turned into a branding moment for India's Infosys, after the Indian IT company's namesake theatre at Madison Square Garden emerged as the reported venue for the couple's exclusive rehearsal dinner.

According to multiple media reports, the celebrations are expected to begin on July 2 with an intimate gathering of around 100 guests at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, followed by a larger black-tie celebration inside the iconic arena on July 3.

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Guests are reportedly expected to hand over their mobile phones at the entrance to maintain privacy, while preparations and tight security are already underway.

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Neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the wedding plans.

Why Infosys is at the centre of the buzz

The unexpected connection has caught the attention of many, especially Indian fans wondering why the venue carries the Infosys name.

The answer lies in the company's recently expanded multi-year partnership with the Madison Square Garden Family of Companies. Under the deal, the iconic theatre inside the arena was officially renamed the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, giving the Indian technology company naming rights to the venue.

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The partnership extends beyond branding. Infosys also powers several fan-facing digital experiences across Madison Square Garden properties, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and MSG Networks.

As entertainment outlets continue to mention the venue, Infosys has found itself in front of a global audience far beyond the technology sector.

Rehearsal dinner and black-tie celebration

According to Mandatory, citing Page Six, the couple are expected to host a rehearsal dinner for around 100 guests at the 5,600-seat Infosys Theater on July 2.

The venue was reportedly chosen because of its privacy and security features.

The following day, the celebrations are expected to move to the main Madison Square Garden arena for a black-tie event. According to Forbes, city permit records indicate attendance could be between 500 and 999 guests.

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According to PEOPLE, guests will reportedly be required to wear black tie and surrender their mobile phones on arrival, with a phone check at the entrance to ensure privacy throughout the celebrations.

A wedding that could cost up to ₹170 crore

Preparations at Madison Square Garden are reportedly in full swing, with social media videos showing what appeared to be a giant piano being transported into the venue.

According to TMZ, renting Madison Square Garden costs about $1 million (around ₹8.5 crore) per night.

Celebrity wedding designer Tracy Taylor Ward told CNN that New York was a meaningful choice for the couple because it reflects both Swift's music career and Kelce's sporting world.

An anonymous wedding planner told CNN that hosting a luxury wedding at Madison Square Garden could cost between $15 million and $20 million (around ₹128 crore-₹170 crore).

CNN also reported that lighting alone for a large luxury wedding can cost between $150,000 and $300,000 (around ₹1.3 crore-₹2.6 crore).

Mayor's remark fuels speculation

The rumours gained further momentum after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani made a light-hearted remark during a public service announcement on the city's heatwave.

Referring to the widely discussed event, he joked about someone "renting out MSG to get married, hypothetically."

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Infosys gets praise as spotlight grows.

The celebrity attention comes just days after industry analyst Phil Fersht, Founder and CEO of HFS Research, praised Infosys' marketing efforts.

In a LinkedIn post, he wrote: "I don't think I've ever seen better impact marketing from a service provider," while tagging Infosys executives Sumit Virmani and Dana Daher.

The post also sparked discussion online. One LinkedIn user commented: "Insider info - McKinsey billed 650 usd/hr to tell TCS that they need to advertise in Golf Digest (circa 2003). Apparently, a generational shift has happened."

The comment reflected how technology companies are increasingly finding visibility through sports, entertainment and popular culture rather than traditional business media.

Wedding still not confirmed

Despite the growing speculation, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed or denied the wedding plans.

Even so, the repeated mention of the Infosys Theater in global entertainment coverage has unexpectedly placed the Indian technology company at the centre of one of the year's biggest celebrity stories.