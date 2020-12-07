'Their hopes need to be met': Priyanka Chopra comes out in support of protesting farmers

Priyanka Chopra is the latest in a long line of celebrities to have come out in the support of the farmers protesting the recently passed farm laws. Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Hansal Mehta and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are some celebrities to have come out in support of farmers.

The Bajirao Mastani actress had tweeted, "Our farmers are India's food soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later." She had retweeted a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.





Our farmers are Indiaâs Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later. https://t.co/PDOD0AIeFv â PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared pictures of farmers' protests on her Instagram and captioned it as "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization."

Punjabi actor, singer and director Gippy Grewal had criticised the Hindi film industry for not standing up with farmers. Grewal tweeted, "Dear Bollywood. Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab and everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs you the most, you didn't show up and speak a word."

Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn't show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED#8_à¤¦à¤¿à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¤°_à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤_à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤¦#TakeBackFarmLaws#FarmersAreLifeline â Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) December 5, 2020

Other Bollywood celebrities such as Riteish Deshmukh, Shilpa Rao and Hansal Mehta have also tweeted in support of the protesting farmers.

I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan â Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 5, 2020

For every morsel of food I have had in my entire life Iâm grateful ðð¼ #JaiKisaan ðð¼ â Shilpa Rao (@shilparao11) December 2, 2020

