Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab Wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, Whatsapp Status

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab, marks the birth anniversary of the philosopher, spiritual master and founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak. This year too Kartika Poornima and Guru Purab both fall on the same day as usual. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year the birth anniversary falls on November 8, 2022 (today).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish everyone Guru Nanak Jayanti. He wrote, "May their noble teachings continue to guide us in our efforts to build a just and compassionate society."

Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra too wished all a happy Gurupurub. He wrote on Twitter, "We are blessed, as a country, to have been the place of birth of this great soul. His teachings advocated selfless service to humanity, prosperity and social justice for all. Never has the world needed to heed his words more…"

President Draupadi Murmu also wished Indians on the occasion. Her tweet read, "My warm greetings to all the countrymen living in the country and abroad and especially the Sikh brothers and sisters on the occasion of the birth ‍ day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

The Indian army on behalf of Army chief General Manoj Pande and all other ranks extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The official account of Indian army tweeted, "Let us all celebrate the Janam Diwas of Guru Nanak Dev and spread the message of peace & harmony."

The Sikh religion revolves around the religious text compiled in Guru Granth Sahib. The sacred book focuses on the idea that the creator of the universe is one. The day starts early following a procession to Gurudwaras.

Guru Nanak wishes, quotes and messages

1. Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

2. May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

3. God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

4. Raj karega khalsa, aakee rehae naa koe, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Gurpurab!

5. May Wahe Guru give you whatever your heart wants! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!



