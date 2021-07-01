Satta King: Where, how to check Satta King result online; all you need to know about Satta King

Satta King also knows as Satta Matka, is a type of lottery or gambling game that has been played since before India's independence from the British Raj. Matka gambling first started in the 1950s, a few years after India's independence from the British Raj. From a physical game in the 1950s, Satta King has evolved to a mostly online format. It has earlier known as 'Ankadu Jugar'. Satta King is known as the king of lottery games or gambling games in the country.

Gambling, in general, is illegal in India except for special cases such as lotteries and horse racing. Gambling comes under the state list hence every state had different laws on it, however, games of skill are mostly exempt from the ban. Since Satta literally means gambling, Matka gambling is illegal in the country. However, online Sakta Matka is still legal.

What is Satta King?

Satta King is a gambling game that is played by multiple people at the same time. Matka gambling Satta King is a type of lottery game that is based on guessing numbers in order to win big prizes. Only the Satta King game online is legal in the country.

How to play Satta King?

In the Satta King game, many numbers written on slips are placed in a Satta Matka. Out of these only one unique number is the winning number. Participants have to bet on which number will be the winning number. If they guess correctly they become Satta King and take home the prize. If theyy guess wrongly, they lose all the money they had bet.

Is Satta King different from Matka games

After a heavy crackdown on the rapidly growing Matka gambling in the 1980s and 1990s, Satta Matka gambling shifted online. Instead of a person picking a price of paper, the winning numbers are randomly generated now. People can now participate in the Satta King game through various websites on which the Satta King game is played.

Also Read: Matka Gambling Game: Everything you need to know about Satta Matka lottery games online