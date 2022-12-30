Singer Bismil slams IndiGo staff for 'throwing' his musical instruments into cargo

Sufi singer and performer Bismil took to his Instagram account and shared a video of an IndiGo staff 'throwing' his musical instrument inside the cargo. The singer said that it was heartbreaking to see how the musical instruments were treated by airline staff. In the shared video, an IndiGo staff is seen taking two boxes of musical instruments and throwing them inside the cargo. Towards the end, however, the staff also makes sure that the bag does not fall off the cargo.

The singer wrote, "That's how IndiGo treats our instruments. Instruments are the most precious thing for any artist and it feels really sad that how Indigo is throwing them like trash."

"We had literally told them that please deal the instruments with care and paid 30K extra for our extra baggage. All my fellow artists, please be careful when you give your bags to IndiGo," Bismil added.

The airline has reportedly issued a statement promising an investigation into the matter and assured that there was no damage reported to the musical instrument. The viral video, however, does not represent the high standards that the airline sets for its baggage handling service, the airline mentioned.

Coming in support for the airline crew, one user in the commented that although the singer's apprehension was justified, these staff work under a lot of pressure as they are lifting many such bags day and night. "And for instruments or important items, we can always take our belongings to the cabin with us," the comment read.

Recently, IndiGo was under fire when a heated argument between a cabin crew and a passenger on an Istanbul-Delhi flight went viral.



